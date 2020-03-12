4 arrested in Limestone County counterfeit money scheme connected to other counties, states

Four people are in custody after investigators found counterfeit money, along with more than 100 stolen IDs, documents, checks and credit cards in a Limestone County home.

Investigators searched the home on Slate Road on Wednesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of counterfeit money being passed at two local businesses in Elkmont on Saturday. The department says they recovered a fake $10 bill from one business and a fake $20 bill from the other.

Deputies received a report on Monday about someone finding a bag of counterfeit money on the side of the road at New Garden and Slate Road. The sheriff's office says the serial numbers on the bills matched the ones used at the two businesses.

The sheriff’s office says it released video footage of the suspects to the public and began receiving calls from all over the southeastern U.S.

Athens police were also working cases where counterfeit bills were used at businesses there, and investigators obtained a search warrant for the home on Slate Road.

Investigators also recovered tools and equipment to make the counterfeit bills and meth from the home. They believe the property may help in solving other cases in Limestone County, along with cases in Madison County, Lauderdale County, Morgan County, Marshall County, Tennessee, Florida and California.

Derrick Stephens, 34, and Elizabeth Anderson, 38, are both charged with 27 counts of possession of a forged instrument first degree. They are being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $135,000 bond each.

Jo Jackson, 63, and Laurel Rodriguez, 59, are both charged with possession of a forged instrument first degree and possession of a forgery device. They are being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $7,500 bond each.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects all live in the home on Slate Road. More charges are possible.