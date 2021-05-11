4 North Alabama educators nominated for state Teacher of the Year

Four North Alabama educators are among the 16 finalists for Alabama’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year, the Alabama Department of Education announced Tuesday.

They are:

Kierstan Bell

Huntsville City School System – Hampton Cove Middle School

District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year

Rachel Graves

Florence City School System – Weeden Elementary School

District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year

Candilyn Renee Holt

Limestone County School System – Elkmont School

District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year

Marshell Wehn

Arab City School System – Arab High School

District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year

The 16 will be narrowed to a final four, with the winner to be announced in August

See the other finalists in the news release below.