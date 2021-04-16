3rd person found guilty in murder of Limestone County man

A third person has been found guilty in the 2017 murder of a Limestone County man.

A jury on Friday found Terry Dale Amerson guilty of felony murder in the death of Brenton Gatlin, said Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones.

Sentencing is set for June 2.

Amerson was remanded to the Limestone County Jail pending sentencing.

Gatlin was killed in July 2017 during a robbery of his home.

Two others also have been found guilty of Gatlin’s murder.

Kandes Lambert (more info HERE) was found guilty in March and will be sentenced on June 2. Marty Stafford (more info HERE) was found guilty in August 2020 and sentenced to life in prison.

“This was a big day for the Gatlin family,” Jones said. “... I hope that the burden that this family has carried on its back since July of 2017 can be lifted and the family can take comfort in the fact that justice has been served.

“I want to thank the jury for their attention to detail and their dedication to Limestone County. I am grateful to them for their service and I urge anyone who receives a jury summons in the upcoming months to come and serve.

“Without dedicated citizens willing to come and serve as jurors, I cannot get these cases to trial and seek justice for the other victims who are waiting their turn.”