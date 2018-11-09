Clear
3rd man convicted in 2013 Alabama burglary shooting death

A third man has been convicted in the 2013 death of an Alabama man during a burglary attempt.

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - A third man has been convicted in the 2013 death of an Alabama man during a burglary attempt.

News outlets reported a jury in Morgan County on Thursday convicted 29-year-old Charles Makekau of murder.

Makekau was charged in the shooting death of 21-year-old James Patrick Travers II at his home in Decatur. He will be sentenced next month.

Two other men are already serving prison sentences for their roles in the death. Ryan Caudle pleaded guilty to murder in 2016. Dewayne Hicks was convicted earlier this year.

District Attorney Scott Anderson says he's pleased with the jury decision.

Police say Travers was killed as he tried to get away.

Anderson says Makekau was not there when Travers was shot but had been indicted as a co-conspirator.

