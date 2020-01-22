3rd man charged in Marshall County bestiality case

Another man is facing charges in Marshall County bestiality case.
Frederick Steve Cookston of Albertville is charged with sodomy and bestiality, according to Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Cookston is the third person charged in the case that authorities say involves the abuse of a man with a mental disability. The assault was on video that was shared via text messaging and Facebook messenger.
Guthrie said investigators continued working the case throughout the weekend. The initial arrests were announced Friday.
