3rd body found on Tennessee River in search for missing high school fishing team

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a third body has been found in the Tennessee River during a search for boaters who went missing while participating in a practice fishing tournament.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release that the body was found Thursday morning near Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River near Savannah. The agency says two other bodies were found Tuesday and Wednesday.
All three bodies have been sent to a medical examiner for autopsies and identification.
Two 15-year-old boys and a 43-year-old man who had been participating in a practice fishing tournament were reported missing Feb. 23.
