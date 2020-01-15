3M to begin drilling samples from former Brookhaven landfill

Residents in Decatur are eagerly awaiting results from 3M's investigation at a former landfill.

A week from now, a firm hired by 3M will be drilling samples at the former Brookhaven landfill. Right now, it is home to the Aquadome Recreation Center, and was previously a Decatur Middle School.

Joey Terry used to walk the halls of Brookhaven Middle School. He now lives across the street.

"I can't wait till they do some testing, so I can find out the results on the toxicity levels that may be taking place over there," Terry said.

He said there have always been talks about contamination but it is not until now, the city is doing something about it.

"Just having them come to investigate makes you have more questions about the possibility of there being dangers over there," Terry said.

For several weeks, there will an engineering company hired by 3M drilling samples, testing for PFAS in soil and groundwater. It will be looked over by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the city of Decatur, and Decatur City Schools.

"Isn't that sad that they would create a school for kids that is sitting on top of a city dump," Terry said.

Terry is even considering filing a class action lawsuit with fellow neighbors if the results call for it. For others, they just want to see this issue resolved.

"3M gave a lot of job opportunities to the people," Angelica Huerta said. " But still they have to be careful about what is going into the water."

3M insists the drinking water is OK since it comes from Decatur Utilities and not a private well.