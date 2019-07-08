3M to assess former landfills in Morgan County

We’re hearing from homeowners after 3M announced they're investigating former landfills in Morgan County for potentially dangerous chemicals.

At the request of city and county officials, 3M has agreed to check out the former Brookhaven, Deer Springs, and Old Moulton Road-Mud Tavern waste disposal sites.

WAAY 31 talked with folks who live nearby about the investigation.

“The Aquadome and Brookhaven. That’s all I’ve ever known to be there," Brittney Nance said.

Nance and her family live right across the street from the old Brookhaven Middle School and the Aquadome Recreation Center. But back in the 1950's, that particular piece of land used to be a landfill.

“I never would’ve known," she said. "I was actually surprised, because it doesn’t look like an area that would be a landfill.”

Nance wasn't happy when she learned 3M will soon be assessing the plot of land, looking for potentially cancer-causing chemicals called perfluorinated compounds or PFAS.

In 2000, the company announced it was voluntarily stopping production of PFAS at its Decatur plant and says it's been working to address the presence of these compounds in the local environment ever since.

Now, Nance is concerned about her children's safety, since they spend time at both facilities on the affected land across from their home.

“I don’t want them to be hurt by something that could’ve been prevented," she said. "I don’t want them to get a hold of something that could stunt their growth or hurt them in the long run. I have to protect my babies.”

And this isn’t the only piece of land being evaluated. 3M says they’re looking at several former waste disposal sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties.

In light of 3M’s investigation, Decatur city officials want to assure folks that their drinking water is completely safe.

“I’m drinking our water. My grandchildren, my two daughters, my wife, our residents are drinking our water," Mayor Tab Bowling said. "3M conducts tests on our water and our water is safe for consumption. It’s safe for taking baths. It’s safe for washing clothes. It’s safe for washing dishes. It’s safe for swimming in swimming pools.”

But Nance told WAAY 31 she still doesn’t trust it.

“We primarily drink a lot of bottled water, but I’m going to be even stricter about it," she said.

In a statement, 3M said if there are any issues with the former sites, they will find and fix them.

“I’m going to keep a close eye on this story, because I really want to know if they do find chemicals," Nance said.

Officials with the City of Decatur and Morgan County told WAAY 31 they’ll announce a plan of action soon to address the presence of possible chemicals in the current Decatur-Morgan landfill as well.

3M admitted to dumping potentially cancer-causing chemicals in the Tennessee River, resulting in a $35 million settlement with the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water & Sewer Authority.