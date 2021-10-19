3M settles with environmentalist group, proposes settlement over dangerous chemicals lawsuits

A potential end to a years long lawsuit involving the company 3M, the city of Decatur, Morgan county and environmentalist groups came Tuesday.

Approximately $99 million is what 3M has agreed to give the parties involved in this settlement. They say the money offered will be used to cleanup the mess they made when they disposed of waste that contained cancer causing chemicals in many locations across the city, county and in the Tennessee River.

"It's an important first step in making sure that these responsible parties clean up the Tennessee river," David Whiteside, founder of the Tennessee Riverkeeper, said.

For six years, the Tennessee Riverkeeper been in litigation with 3M over the illegal dumping of dangerous chemicals into the Tennessee river. The group was the first to file a lawsuit against the company, and Whiteside said on Tuesday they settled it. He said it's a victory for them and the citizens of Decatur.

"It gives us a critical seat at the table to make sure that 3M and the other polluting parties clean up their mess expeditiously, we will be there every step of the way to make sure that gets done properly," he said.

Back in 2019, 3M admitted to illegally dumping cancer causing PFA and PFO chemicals into the Tennessee river. They also admitted to having former dumping sites around the city of Decatur and Morgan County that could include the toxic chemicals. One of those sites where the Aquadome Recreation Center and former Brookhaven Middle School were both built on top of.

In the settlement with the Riverkeeper 3M has agreed to a remediation plan for any of the dumping sites, and allow the Riverkeeper to view it and check for any discrepancies.

Included in the proposed settlement with the city, county and Decatur Utilities the company is offering to pay more than $9 million to reimburse the city and county for PFA's cost, $7 million to Decatur utilities for future sludge disposal costs, a $25 million payment to the city, county and Decatur utilities, $22.2 million to payment to Cap cell 2-11 of the Decatur Morgan County Regional Landfill and $35 million will go towards a new recreational facility at the Aquadome in Decatur as well as replacement costs for the fields at the complex. The company has also agreed to pay for any additional costs to treat and investigate for pfa chemicals in the groundwater at the Decatur Morgan County Regional Landfill.

"There's a settlement that our clients have just with 3m and the other settlements in the two cases which we are also parties too are monumental as it relates to our environment and addressing the issues in our environment which is very important which includes our river," Barney Lovelace, who has been representing the city of Decatur Decatur Utilities and Morgan County in three different lawsuits against 3M, said. After being in litigation for more than 5 years, he's happy it's almost come to an end

"Just glad to have this all-in writing and sort of signed and sealed and hopefully getting approvals next week and so we can continue on in getting our environment cleaned up and getting a new recreational facility built for the citizens of Decatur," he said.

The city, county and Decatur Utilities all have to come to an agreement on what is being offered. They have to make a decision on whether they will accept this settlement will come during a public meeting on October 26th.