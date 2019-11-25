3M investigating former Decatur school site for possible contamination

The Aquadome Recreation Center and the former site of Brookhaven Middle School in Decatur could be built on land with contaminated chemicals.

3M hired a contractor, GHD Services Incorporated, to look into the site.

WAAY 31 spoke with people who live near the former landfill.

Troy Sparkman, who lives in Decatur, says he remembers when 3M used the site as a landfill, and his main concern was for all the former students of Brookhaven Middle School.

"All the kids that went there, what effect it'll have on them the older they get, I don't know," Sparkman said.

Other neighbors we spoke with didn't want to go on camera, but said they had no idea they lived so close to a former landfill. They said they hope to learn more as the company continues to investigate.

The doors to the Aquadome Recreation Center are still open today and the facility is operating on regular business hours. An employee told WAAY 31 he was not allowed to speak on this and gave us a number to call. We have not yet heard back from them.

3M sent WAAY 31 a statement that said they are working with an environmental consultant to conduct a preliminary investigation of the soil ground and surface water. They said all testing will be performed by certified laboratories in 2020 and next steps will be dependent on their findings of the preliminary investigation.

Below is the full statement from 3M:

"Based on the results of initial screening activities, 3M will work with our environmental consultant, GHD, to conduct a Preliminary Investigation of soil, groundwater and surface water consistent with the Alabama Environmental Investigation and Remediation Guidance document and the requirements of the Alabama Voluntary Clean-up Program. All analytical testing will be performed and completed by certified laboratories in 2020. Next steps will be dependent on the findings of the Preliminary Investigation."