3M says it's completed a preliminary investigation of a historical disposal site at 7644 County Road 222 in Trinity and submitted its report to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for review.
According to the company, the site's previous owners were involved in the waste-hauling business in the 1970s and 1980s. 3M is investigating the site and others for the presence of PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyls). Those chemicals could cause cancer.
3M and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management issued statements Monday:
Related Content
- 3M completes preliminary investigation of Trinity disposal site, submits report for state review
- Lawyer reviewing Cohen documents submits $338,000 bill
- Scottsboro judge submits resignation
- Gun maker Remington loses $3M in Alabama state incentives
- Homeowner kills intruder in Trinity
- Preliminary hearings in capital murder cases delayed
- Investigation into former governor Bentley complete
- 'We will find and fix them:' 3M investigating potential chemicals in Morgan County landfills
- Man killed in Trinity home invasion identified
- National Weather Service preliminary report shows EF-0 tornado in North Alabama
Scroll for more content...