3M completes preliminary investigation of Trinity disposal site, submits report for state review

3M is investigating the site and others for the presence of PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyls). Those chemicals could cause cancer.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:31 AM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

3M says it's completed a preliminary investigation of a historical disposal site at 7644 County Road 222 in Trinity and submitted its report to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for review.

According to the company, the site's previous owners were involved in the waste-hauling business in the 1970s and 1980s. 3M is investigating the site and others for the presence of PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyls). Those chemicals could cause cancer.

3M and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management issued statements Monday:

