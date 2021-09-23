3G, some 4G service will soon be shut off; what you can do now to prepare

3G service will soon be a thing of the past. Mobile carriers are shutting down service to 3G devices as soon as January. That means your phone may no longer work!



Older phones may soon no longer be able to call family, friends - even 911! If you're affected, you don't have much of a choice but to get a new phone.

Carriers are getting rid of old software to bring in new, faster 5G networks.

Morgan County 911 Director Jeanie Pharis says the decision is not up to officials; rather, the major carriers.

"Our best advice for everybody is to really contact your carrier and find out if you don't already know what network your phone is on because if you are on that 3G network it's really important to plan ahead to make sure your phone or you get a new device to be able to maintain use of your device," said Pharis.

Pharis says to call your carrier now to find out if you will be affected. If your device will no longer work, you have no choice but to upgrade or go without service.

Not only are phones affected but any device that connects to 3G. Things like tablets, smart watches and even some SOS features in vehicles.

Here is a list of when each major carrier will shut down service:

AT&T: February 2022

Verizon Wireless: December 31, 2022

Sprint: June 30, 2022

T-Mobile: January 1, 2022

For more information from the FCC about the phase out, click HERE.