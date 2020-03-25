386 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, Alabama has 386 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

That's an increase of 103 cases from numbers released Wednesday morning.

WAAY 31 will update this list each time we receive new reports from the department.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 4

Baldwin County: 4

Blount County: 1

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 2

Chambers County: 10

Cherokee County: 1

Chilton County: 1

Clay County: 1

Cleburne County: 1

Colbert County: 1

Cullman County: 4

Dallas County: 2

Elmore County: 9

Etowah County: 3

Franklin County: 2

Houston County: 2

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 129

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 7

Lawrence County: 1

Lee County: 40

Limestone County: 6

Madison County: 35

Marion County: 3

Marshall County: 1

Mobile County: 10

Montgomery County: 13

Morgan County: 5

Pickens County: 1

Pike County: 1

Russell County: 1

Shelby County: 42

St. Clair County: 6

Talladega County: 3

Tallapoosa County: 4

Tuscaloosa County: 15

Walker County: 9

Washington County: 1

Wilcox County: 1

Total: 386

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus