Clear
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 1 coronavirus case confirmed in Marshall County, 14 more in Madison, first in Colbert Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 386 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

386 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama

An increase of 103 since Wednesday morning

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 5:12 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, Alabama has 386 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

That's an increase of 103 cases from numbers released Wednesday morning.

WAAY 31 will update this list each time we receive new reports from the department.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 4

Baldwin County: 4

Blount County: 1

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 2

Chambers County: 10

Cherokee County: 1

Chilton County: 1

Clay County: 1

Cleburne County: 1

Colbert County: 1

Cullman County: 4

Dallas County: 2

Elmore County: 9

Etowah County: 3

Franklin County: 2

Houston County: 2

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 129

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 7

Lawrence County: 1

Lee County: 40

Limestone County: 6

Madison County: 35

Marion County: 3

Marshall County: 1

Mobile County: 10

Montgomery County: 13

Morgan County: 5

Pickens County: 1

Pike County: 1

Russell County: 1

Shelby County: 42

St. Clair County: 6

Talladega County: 3

Tallapoosa County: 4

Tuscaloosa County: 15

Walker County: 9

Washington County: 1

Wilcox County: 1

Total: 386

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events