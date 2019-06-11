$38 million project bringing more than 250 luxury apartments to Huntsville

A $38 million apartment complex project is bringing more than 250 luxury apartments to Huntsville.

The new living space will be located on Balch Road, just across from Madison Hospital. This is the third housing project scheduled off of Balch Road.

A Florence-based development group tells WAAY 31 they plan to break ground in July on this massive project. This project, combined with others on Balch Road, will create more than 560 new housing units.

Debra Wilson travels all over Madison County as a substitute teacher and says as the county grows, so do the living opportunities.

"With this area being so government and military heavy, and all the building coming in, new people coming in, I think we're going to need it," Wilson said.

Sixteen and a half acres of land off of Balch Road will soon transform into high-end, technology-based apartments. James Bobo II is the executive director of the development group and wants this complex to reflect the people of Huntsville.

Bobo says people can lock and unlock their apartment doors through their phone, and electric car charging stations will be on site. He says the housing options need to keep up with the influx of people.

"You got a lot of demand that's coming in as well with Mazda-Toyota, Bezos' rocket company, FBI. It's just, there's a ton of people moving to Huntsville," Bobo said.

Wilson says more housing options are a positive, but there are also faults.

"I know what traffic is like, and it's no fun for anybody," she said.

However, she says that's a small price to pay for a project that creates new growth in the community.

"Opportunities for different types of living, restaurants and for job changers," Wilson said.

WAAY 31 is told the apartment complex is targeting middle-income families. Doors won't open until 2021.