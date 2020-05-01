$36,000 bond, 18 cruelty charges for Lincoln County woman accused of hoarding 100+ animals

UPDATE:

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department announced Friday that 18 charges of cruelty to animals have been filed against a Frankewing woman.

The department took Laura Lifer into custody Thursday after it and several other agencies rescued more than 100 animals from a property on McCaylea Lane where they say she was hoarding them.

Her bond was set at $36,000.

From earlier:

Dozens of animals were rescued Thursday from a hoard on property on McCaylea Lane in Frankewing, TN, late Thursday.

The Humane Society of Lincoln County said the woman who lives there was hoarding animals such as exotic birds, turtles, a bull, miniature horses, sheep, donkey, pigs, dogs, cats and more.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said about 120 animals are involved.

Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder identified the suspect as 60-year-old Laura Lifer. Charges are still pending, but Blackwelder said he expects multiple animal cruelty charges.

They took out several animals from inside Lifer's home.

The Humane Society is taking the animals into temporary custody.

Rescue groups said they have never seen anything like this before, and need help.

"Our organization is going to need donations to help care for all these other animals that we're taking into our care," said Tawnee Preisner, President of Horse Plus Humane Society. "And with the coronavirus, right now, all animal health organizations have seen a drop in donations."

Click HERE to donate to Horse Plus and HERE to donate to the Humane Society of Lincoln County

Neighbors say they’ve complained several times about this.

The sheriff’s office, Tennessee State Veterinarian office, Humane Society of Lincoln County and other rescue agents responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.