35th annual Christmas Open House starts Friday in Athens

Downtown Athens has plenty to celebrate!

Athens Main Street and the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 35th annual Christmas Open House from Friday

until Sunday.

The weekend-long event is a way for the community to come out and shop small.

That's not all! A number of restaurants are also participating with specials and events all weekend long.

“Athens has been super supportive,” said Lori Hill, co-owner of Athens Alehouse and Cellar. “I feel like people are staying here instead of driving to neighboring cities now.”

Athens Ale House and Cellar is a first-time business apart of the celebration. The establishment is already kicking off some fun tonight!

“We are going to have all six tabs behind me do claws, our beer rep will be here with some merch, doing some giveaways,” said Hill.

“My wine rep will be here doing some wine samples, so you can preorder for Christmas.”

On Saturday, Athens Ale House and Cellar will be cooking up some wings and on Sunday, they’ll have a brunch option.

Friday night and Saturday night at 7 PM the Limestone County Courthouse will hold a light spectacular.

You can find more information on the events going on all weekend long, here.

Athens Ale House and Cellar will be offering a holiday cocktail class on Tuesday, Nov. 23.