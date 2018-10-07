$35,000 raised at Huntsville charity chili cook-off

A chili cook off is responsible for a $35,000 donation to a Huntsville nonprofit that supports those struggling with addiction and their families.

The money raised at the South Annual Chili for Charity by Keller Williams goes straight to "Not One More Alabama".

Founded just two years ago, Not One More Alabama provides education for parents and families through projects like their Discovery Room, a trailer mocked up to resemble a teenager's bedroom to show the unexpected places where drugs could be hidden.

More than 400 people attended Thursday’s Chili for Charity event, which began with a golf tournament at Huntsville Country Club.

WAAY-31 news anchor Bill Young served as emcee for the second year in a row.