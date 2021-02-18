350 people without power in Limestone County as more freezing temperatures approach

The Limestone County EMA says about 350 people are without power.

Crews are making progress.

They’re working hard to get the power back on after a very busy week.

Thursday night's freezing weather could hamper that work.

We’ve already seen several reports of power lines falling Wednesday due to ice.

Utility crews worry more trees and lines could fall in tonight’s sub-freezing weather.

"The thing with power outages is you know you liable to have the ground saturated, all the weight on the trees still. We're liable to have something tonight. Cars slide off road and hit a light pole or anything so, it's hard to predict when they will have them all back in service. But they're really working hard to get them all back in service," said Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission Chairman.

Now Daly said the snowstorm Wednesday night had a bigger impact on the western part of the county closer to Florence.

So, that is where we could see more power outages Thursday night as everything freezes.

The main roadways have been cleared of snow in the county.

Any remaining moisture may freeze as temperatures plunge.

We spoke with a local resident about why it's important to be prepared for snowstorms.

Athens City Resident Bret Brown said he has been well-prepared for the snow and ice storms this week.

He didn't lose his power this week, but 350 people are currently without power.

Brown survived the blizzard of '93 without any heat.

He says that taught him to always be prepared.

He said he cooked a lot of food ahead of time like rice and beans in case he and his family lost power.

"What I have on hand is a camp stove with gas cylinders. I have candles, lights, food, all of that stuff I have it ready to go and I get it out," said Bret Brown.

Brown does all this preparation ahead of time because he knows with all the ice and snow he's seen this week that trees will come down and take out power lines.

The main roads in Athens have been plowed, but there are still a lot of wet patches after all the snow.

Thursday night the remaining patches of water will freeze and turn to ice.

One of the big concerns is less-traveled areas that are still covered in thick slush like parking lots and side streets.

The Limestone County Commission Chairman also said many neighborhood roads still have a lot of snow from last night.

"Naturally we still got an advisory out you know keep off the roads and all but I mean you know if you need to travel I encourage you to travel with caution," said Daly.

Since the temperature is already dropping it's important to make sure you're prepared to stay in place so, you don't need to be on the road once they become slick.