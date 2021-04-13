33 people get vaccinated against coronavirus at Leighton clinic

Helen Keller Hospital held a coronavirus vaccination clinic in the east end of the county on Tuesday. They vaccinated 33 people at their clinic in Leighton, held in the town's storm shelter.

"It didn't take very long, and it wasn't as bad of an experience as I thought it was," said Nick Wallace.

Wallace said he's been debating on getting the coronavirus vaccine for awhile now.

"Would it be painful? The side effects of it adverse side effects? Long term, just not really sure...I think it's better to get it than get the Covid," said Wallace.

Wallace was one of many who came to the Leighton storm shelter to get a vaccination, but he wasn't the only person who had gone back and forth on getting the shot.

"I was hesitant due to the fact that I had Covid back in November and I still have the antibodies, so I was told the possibility of getting sick was higher, but I was convinced to go ahead and take it, though," said Shane Burney, who got vaccinated Tuesday at the clinic.

Hospital officials said they will be hosting more clinics like this in rural areas so people have more convenient access to get vaccinated.