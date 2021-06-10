Clear
BREAKING NEWS Man Charged With Murder After Decatur Shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

$325 Million Downtown Huntsville Development Approved

It's on the site of the old Coca Cola plant.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 11:09 PM
Posted By: Luke Lacher

Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council approved a 325 million dollar development in downtown.

The site is on Clinton Avenue near Monroe street.

It's the largest undeveloped tract of land in Downtown Huntsville.

It's been vacant since the Coca Cola bottling plant there, known as Big Springs Bottling, closed in 2012.

The new project, being developed by New York firm Rocket Development Partners, LLC, includes a 100 room hotel, 40,000 square feet of office space, and an 800-space parking garage.

The city is set to contribute 18 million dollars to the project, but not until work has officially begun.

General work on the site is set to be completed by July of 2022.

The project is set to wrap up in summer 2025.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events