$325 Million Downtown Huntsville Development Approved

Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council approved a 325 million dollar development in downtown.

The site is on Clinton Avenue near Monroe street.

It's the largest undeveloped tract of land in Downtown Huntsville.

It's been vacant since the Coca Cola bottling plant there, known as Big Springs Bottling, closed in 2012.

The new project, being developed by New York firm Rocket Development Partners, LLC, includes a 100 room hotel, 40,000 square feet of office space, and an 800-space parking garage.

The city is set to contribute 18 million dollars to the project, but not until work has officially begun.

General work on the site is set to be completed by July of 2022.

The project is set to wrap up in summer 2025.