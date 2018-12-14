$3.1 million on the way to AL to help people in poverty

$3.1 million in federal funds are on their way to Alabama to help bring people out of poverty. The money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human services will be spread out to twenty different organizations, including 4 in north Alabama. The 4 in our area will split roughly $700,000 between them.

Community Action Partnership of north Alabama, or CAPNA, is one of those organizations. They help people struggling financially with many things, including keeping the lights on. One man WAAY 31 talked to said his family would have been forced to live in darkness without their help.

William Dober and his family got help during the 2008 financial crisis, "The economy was down and the hours were low and we just ran into a hard time," said Dober.

Community Action Partnership of north alabama subsidized their utility bill, "We were able to get groceries for the kids, keep the water on, gas in the vehicles. It was a big, big, help," said Dober.

The community action organizations in north Alabama also help people with many other things including: classes for honing skills to get jobs, child care, and housing. Just to name a few.

The CEO of the Community Action Partnership in Decatur, Tim Thrasher, said they're seeing more people need help. especially in rural areas, "There's a wider gap than I think there's ever been and so we're trying to build individuals and give them the skill set necessary and the assistance needed to lift their selves out of poverty," said Thrasher.

Dober's family doesn't need the help anymore, but said the money coming to Alabama will make a huge impact on people's lives, "I think it makes a big difference. Just the help. Everybody needs help," said Dober.

Community Action Partnership of north Alabama told WAAY 31 the winter months are a busy season for them, bBecause they are helping people pay their heating bills. They said to just give them, or any of the other locations in north Alabama, a call to see if you qualify for help.