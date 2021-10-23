$3,000 worth of gas was given away for free on Saturday.

The Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church held its first "Gas on God" giveaway.

The first 150 cars got their tanks filled up with $20 worth of gas, and cars started lining up hours before it even started.

One woman told WAAY 31 that the giveaway came at a perfect time since gas prices have been on the rise.

"I feel blessed and it's a great benefit, and it's just awesome how they're willing to help everyone to get gas because, you know, you have some people who's probably having a hard time financially and can't get gas," said Gwendolyn Toney. "So, it's awesome. It's an awesome experience, it's wonderful."

The church wants to show the community how it's always there for everyone, so the Pastor told WAAY 31 this is just the first of many events like this one.