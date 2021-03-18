30 suspects arrested in operation by Huntsville police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, more

Thirty suspects are in custody as the result of a multi-agency investigation that ended Thursday.

Huntsville police said the operation was based out of the North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center. It began after citizen complaints in Huntsville.

Police said “After receiving numerous complaints from people in a Huntsville neighborhood, NAMACC analyzed crime data and prioritized making the neighborhood safer.”

The investigation, called “Operation Lucky”, involved the Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County District Attorney’s Office, Alabama State Probation and Parole, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, United States Secret Service, United States Probation and Parole, FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force and FBI North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force.

It lasted 16 days and resulted in 30 arrests, two pounds of marijuana recovered, more than $10,000 in cash seized and five recovered weapons. Police said one of those weapons was previously reported stolen.

Many of the suspects are facing multiple charges in what was the second operation performed by the Huntsville Police North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center.

“Successful operations like this one would not be possible without the help of our community,” said Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray. “If you’re concerned about criminal activity in your neighborhood contact authorities.”

Police provided the names and ages of 29 of the arrested suspects below. One juvenile was arrested and their identity is not currently being released.