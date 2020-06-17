$30 million building project to turn Cherry Hill Homes into Sweetwater Ridge

A major renovation and reconstruction of government housing is happening in Florence.

Cherry Hill Homes currently has 178 units and will be transformed over a five year period into Sweetwater Ridge. This will also be the last public housing facility in Florence.

Rhonda Richardson, the director of the Florence Housing Authority, told WAAY31 this plan is 4 years in the making and they transitioned from public housing to HUD's Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program to raise $10 million to start with phase one of the project.

Richardson said by joining HUD's RAD Program they now own the deeds to the facilities and can make renovations and changes without a lot of hoops to jump through. Phase one of the three phase project will include demolishing 15 units. The people living in those units have been relocated to Florence's other housing areas or relocated within the Cherry Hills area.

Everyone who is relocated while their new apartments are being built will get to come back once construction is complete.

"These are 68 year old buildings. They were built in 1952. So to get a new apartment that no one has ever slept in or taken a shower in it will be their first new home," said Richardson.

To demolish and rebuild all 178 units will take five years and be done in three phases. It will cost about $30 million for the entire Sweetwater Ridge project

A gym and a space for residents to use computers will be at a new community facility on the property too. Demolition of for the first phase of the project will start in a few weeks.