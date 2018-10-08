3-year-old killed by vehicle at Alabama mall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A 3 year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle at a mall in Alabama.

Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Teena Richardson told news outlets the boy died around 8 p.m. Saturday at Children's Hospital in Birmingham.

Richardson said the boy was taken there after the crash at the University Mall late Saturday afternoon.

The child's mother was also hit and suffered a broken leg.

Their names have not been released.

The investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.