3-year-old boy dies in Lawrence County fire; great-aunt hurt attempting rescue

A 3-year-old Lawrence County boy died in a Monday morning fire.

Samuel C. Blasingame was in the fire in a residence in the 5,000 block of County Road 170 in Trinity, said Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.

An ambulance took him to Lawrence Medical Center, where he died about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Norwood said.

A great-aunt of Samuel’s, whose name has not been released, was injured while trying to rescue him from the fire.

Norwood she was flown to UAB hospital in critical condition after being burned and suffering sm

Samuel’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for autopsy. Norwood said this is protocol for fire fatalities, not because any foul play is suspected.