A Union Grove woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Morgan County.

State troopers identified the victim as 68-year-old Joyce Tollie Phillips.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Alabama 36 near Red Oak Road. That is approximately three miles east of Somerville.

Phillips was a passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle. That vehicle then struck a truck while crossing into another lane.

One other woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.