Three teenagers are recovering in the hospital after they were involved in a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night.

According to HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster, a pickup truck collided with a van around 8:45 p.m. on Bob Wallace Avenue. The truck flipped and caught fire.

All three were taken to Huntsville Hospital Women and Children's with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation by Huntsville Police.