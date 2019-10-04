Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Limestone County business

Update: The sheriff's office says one person is currently being detained.
UPDATE: One subject is currently being detained. https://t.co/1PgKKxeVdA
— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) October 4, 2019
----------------
Original story:
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects and a vehicle involved in an armed robbery at PT Welding & Trailer Sales.
The department says there are three male suspects in the robbery that happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday. A brown Ford Focus was last seen northbound on Harris Station toward Lucas Ferry.
One suspect is wearing a black shirt with white stripes.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
BREAKING: Deputies are looking for a suspect vehicle in an armed robbery at PT Welding & Trailer Sales by 3 males that occurred in the last 15 minutes. Brown Ford Focus last seen northbound on Harris Station toward Lucas Ferry. One suspect wearing black shirt w/ white stripes.
— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) October 4, 2019
