Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Limestone County business

The robbery happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: The sheriff's office says one person is currently being detained.

----------------

Original story:

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects and a vehicle involved in an armed robbery at PT Welding & Trailer Sales. 

The department says there are three male suspects in the robbery that happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday. A brown Ford Focus was last seen northbound on Harris Station toward Lucas Ferry.

One suspect is wearing a black shirt with white stripes.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

