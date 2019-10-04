Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Limestone County business

Update: The sheriff's office says one person is currently being detained.

UPDATE: One subject is currently being detained.

Original story:

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects and a vehicle involved in an armed robbery at PT Welding & Trailer Sales.

The department says there are three male suspects in the robbery that happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday. A brown Ford Focus was last seen northbound on Harris Station toward Lucas Ferry.

One suspect is wearing a black shirt with white stripes.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.