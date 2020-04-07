3 suspects in custody for Morgan County vehicle break-ins

Three suspects are in the Morgan County Jail for breaking into vehicles.

Decatur police say on Saturday, residents off of Indian Hills Road reported multiple vehicle break-ins. More break-ins were also reported in the 3100-block of Navajo Drive SE and the 3500 and 3900 blocks of Choctaw Drive SE.

Police say Jacob Ingram, Ruby Ingram and Alonzo Hewitt were developed as suspects after they were found leaving the scene of the crimes. They were arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle in Priceville and three more counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle in Decatur.

The suspects are being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $12,500 bond, each.