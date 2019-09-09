3 suspects arrested following Boaz traffic stop, including sex offender wanted in Mobile County

Three people are all facing different charges after a case that started with a traffic ticket.

Boaz police said Amanda Whitney made an improper lane change while driving Saturday on Highway 431 in Boaz. She was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs. Police also issued a traffic citation.

Police said her passenger, Bradley White, gave them a fake name. They were able to identify him and found out he was a registered sex offender wanted in Mobile County for sexual abuse first-degree. He was charged for illegal possession of prescription drugs, false identity to obstruct justice and failure of a sex offender to provide documentation of identity. A hold was placed on him for the warrants in Mobile County.

Police then additionally charged Amanda Whitney with resisting arrest for failing to identify White.

The next day, police say Mary Parker showed up at the station. They say she used a fake name and said she was White's mom. She's now facing charges for hindering prosecution second-degree, obstructing governmental operations and giving false information.