3 storm shelters open in Decatur

Decatur Police have opened Austin High School, Decatur High School and City Hall as storm shelters.

All shelters will be staffed by officers.

For a list of other shelters in North Alabama that might open during severe weather Wednesday night, click HERE (NOTE: This does not mean these shelters are open now)

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com for the most up to date information on today's severe weather threat.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is giving you the most accurate information on today’s severe weather.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online all day and night for the best information on today’s weather to keep you safe.

And download our news and weather apps HERE