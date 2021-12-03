Clear

3 shot outside Sheffield bar/restaurant

Jokers in Sheffield

A security guard is one of the victims

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 11:38 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2021 12:24 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

According to Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry, three people were injured early Friday morning after a shooting at a restaurant/bar on Hatch Boulevard.

Terry said officers were at a restaurant next door to Jokers about 1:30 a.m. Friday when they heard gunshots coming from the establishment.

Officers went to investigate and found three people shot, including a security guard.

All three were taken to Helen Keller Hospital.

One of those victims (not the security guard) was in critical condition and then transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Terry said that person is still in critical condition.

A person of interest is being questioned, but no arrests have been made.

Terry said they believe the shooting started at the entrance of Jokers and escalated into the parking lot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events