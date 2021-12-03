3 shot outside Sheffield bar/restaurant

According to Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry, three people were injured early Friday morning after a shooting at a restaurant/bar on Hatch Boulevard.

Terry said officers were at a restaurant next door to Jokers about 1:30 a.m. Friday when they heard gunshots coming from the establishment.

Officers went to investigate and found three people shot, including a security guard.

All three were taken to Helen Keller Hospital.

One of those victims (not the security guard) was in critical condition and then transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Terry said that person is still in critical condition.

A person of interest is being questioned, but no arrests have been made.

Terry said they believe the shooting started at the entrance of Jokers and escalated into the parking lot.