3 pounds of cocaine, half pound of meth seized in Limestone County

Limestone County Sheriff's Office says it conducted a search warrant Monday and confiscated 3 pounds of cocaine, a half-pound of methamphetamine and $29,000 in cash.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Facebook post announcing the bust said more information will be released Tuesday.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

