3 people injured in overnight shooting on Mastin Lake Road

The 3 victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital, one of them has life threatening injuries, according to police.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 3:57 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 3:57 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

There people were shot late Thursday night at building on Mastin Lake Road. 

Huntsville police say the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. All 3 victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital, one of them has life threatening injuries, according to police. 

Police spent Friday morning interviewing witnesses. No one is in custody. 

Around 3:30 a.m., police at this scene said they were responding to another shooting at Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue. We know an ambulance was responding also. 

