There people were shot late Thursday night at building on Mastin Lake Road.
Huntsville police say the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. All 3 victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital, one of them has life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police spent Friday morning interviewing witnesses. No one is in custody.
Around 3:30 a.m., police at this scene said they were responding to another shooting at Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue. We know an ambulance was responding also.
Related Content
- 3 people injured in overnight shooting on Mastin Lake Road
- Memorial Parkway, Mastin Lake reopens
- Police: 1 dead in shooting, wreck near Mastin Lake Road
- Wreck knocks down utility pole, blocks Mastin Lake Road
- Crash shuts down access road to Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville
- Huntsville police: All lanes of Blue Spring Road, south of Mastin Lake Road, closed after wreck
- Update: Traffic flowing after wreck at Mastin Lake Road, Pulaski Pike caused delays
- Home on Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville damaged in fire; 1 taken to hospital
- Huntsville police: Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road back open after traffic accident
- Three-vehicle wreck briefly shuts down Jordan Lane, Mastin Lake Road intersection
Scroll for more content...