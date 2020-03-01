3 people hospitalized after a two-county chase ends with multiple damaged police cars, damaged business

Three people are in the hospital after they led law enforcement on a chase that ended with their van smashing through the wall of a building.

Boaz Police Assistant Chief Colbert said that the chase began when an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop in Etowah County around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When the chase entered Sardis City, the van started driving northbound in southbound lanes of U.S. 431 and eventually struck a Boaz Police cruiser.

Two more Boaz Police vehicles were hit as the chase entered into Boaz. Colbert said spike strips were deployed, but it's unclear if they were able to puncture the tires of the van.

Two of three vehicles that were hit were disabled, according to Colbert, and only one officer received minor injuries.

The chase ended when the van smashed through the wall of electronics store, Antithetical Inc.

A State Trooper at the scene said all three people were transported to the hospital. According to Colbert, one of them was taken by a medical helicopter, which landed near the Veterans of Foreign Wars park just up the road.

Colbert said the driver of the van was male and there were two female passengers. It wasn't clear Sunday night which one was flown to a hospital.

The chase is under investigation and charges against those in the van are being determined.