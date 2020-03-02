3 people arrested after Boaz police chase ends in crash

We're learning more about the 3 people arrested after the nearly 15-mile chase in Boaz.

Authorities arrested Jack Button, Morgane Whitt and Maridith Lenham after officers said they crashed a van into a business and damaged cop cars Sunday night.

WAAY 31 went back to the crash scene and learned what comes next for the business.

The owners of the electronic shop have now boarded up this side of the building to keep people out.

They told us they don't want anyone stealing anything!

Others who work nearby told us they're just happy no one was hurt during the chase.

"Thank God nobody was hurt last night and some people were broken into, it happens a lot around here," said Tim Tarvin.

Tarvin told us he heard what happened and immediately hoped everyone was OK.

Boaz Police said officers joined the chase in the Mountainboro community and they had to use spike strips to try and stop Burton.

They said he started driving the wrong way on Highway-431 at more than 90 miles per hour!

Police said during the chase, he damaged 2 police cars so badly, they can't be driven right now.

The chase ended after the van Button was driving was hit by a police car and that's when they crashed into the business, going through 3 separate walls.

No one was severely hurt, but all 3 people in the vehicle were taken the hospital.

None of the employees of Antithetical Inc. were inside, but now, people are thankful others helped share information and video out on the suspects on the run.

"Call the police if you see something out of character that's not right," said Tarvin.

The electronic shop is usually closed on Mondays but will be open as normal come Tuesday morning.

Boaz Police told us Button had outstanding warrants in Etowah county.

The Boaz police chief said Button's a work release inmate with the Department of Corrections and now, he'll be charged with felony assault on a police officer.

The two women will be charged possession of drug paraphernalia and Boaz police said there could be more charges for all 3 suspects.