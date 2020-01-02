3 killed in Alabama crash

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) - An early morning crash claimed three lives in Alabama and injured one person.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release that the crash occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, about five miles east of Wetumpka.

State troopers said 25-year-old Ladarious Antonio Griffin, of Montgomery was killed when the 1997 Lexus ES300 he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Two passengers also were killed: Charnavia Lashay Hinkle, 22, of Montgomery and Lamisha Nicole Avera, 22, of Wetumpka.

None of the deceased was wearing seatbelts.