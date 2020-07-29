3 in custody after felony traffic stop that led to chase through Morgan, Cullman counties

Three people are in custody after a chase Wednesday morning that started in Morgan County and ended in Cullman County.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit attempted a felony traffic stop, which led to a high-speed chase on Interstate 65, Highway 31 and Highway 157, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says the vehicle was stopped while going backwards in a ditch along Highway 157. All three occupants were taken into custody.

We expect to learn more details about the chase on Wednesday.