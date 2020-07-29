3 in custody after felony traffic stop that led to chase through Morgan, Cullman counties

Three people are in custody after a chase Wednesday morning that started in Morgan County and ended in Cullman County.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit attempted a felony traffic stop, which led to a high-speed chase on Interstate 65, Highway 31 and Highway 157, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The department says the vehicle was stopped while going backwards in a ditch along Highway 157. All three occupants were taken into custody.
We expect to learn more details about the chase on Wednesday.
The scene at the end of our pursuit during a felony traffic stop with three in custody. The pursuit went along 3 major highways in through 2 counties. pic.twitter.com/0bhCgTgO4P
