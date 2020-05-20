3 in custody after Morgan County drug, weapons bust and multi-county chase

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects are in jail after a chase that spanned four counties.

On Tuesday, May 19, drug enforcement agents with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Decatur Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300-block of Woodall Road.

The sheriff’s office says agents found Justin Paul Gay and Melanie Diane Roberts at the home. They learned another suspect, Adam Johnson Atkins, was at a nearby convenience store.

The department says they found Atkins leaving the store and tried to stop him, but he kept driving to the home.

Atkins drove through several yards and nearly hit several law officers, the sheriff’s office says. The chase eventually entered neighboring Lawrence County, and officers from the county’s sheriff’s office, the Moulton Police Department and the Trinity Police Department joined the effort.

After an approximately 45-minute chase, authorities were able to take Atkins into custody in the hills of the Bankhead National Forest when he ran out of gas.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says there were no injuries in the chase or any damaged property. The department says agents found marijuana, guns, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and meth at the home on Woodall Road.

Atkins is in the Morgan County Jail for outstanding felony warrants, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Adderall), possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. The sheriff’s office says more charges could follow.

Gay and Roberts are charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were also booked in the jail.