3 historical markers stolen in Limestone County

Some historical thieves are on the loose in Limestone County.

Officials told WAAY 31 three historical markers were stolen in the county in less than two months.

There are currently 31 historical markers in Limestone County. Because three of them have disappeared, and it's costing the Limestone County Historical Society money they weren't expecting to have to spend, new markers will not be put up for a while.

“I was outraged because we work so hard to raise the money for these markers, to educate local people about our history," Linda Nelson said. "It’s infuriating that people do not respect our history.”

Linda Nelson is the president of the Limestone County Historical Society, so when she heard someone was stealing historical markers, she was angry.

Not to mention, Nelson was personally affected by the theft of one of the markers, as it was on her family’s property.

“Right at the entrance to our farm, we found a lot of syringes," Nelson said. "So, it’s possible it could be drug addicts who are trying to sell them to get a little bit of money for their next fix.”

That marker was the Sims Settlement marker on Easter Ferry Road. It, along with the Gourdsville/Gilbertsboro marker on Gardner Hollow Road were stolen back in April.

A third marker, at the Gamble House on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road in Tanner, was stolen last week.

“They’re stealing history," Richard Martin said. "It’s just awful!”

Chairman of the county’s historical markers, Richard Martin, says the 90-pound markers cost about $2,700 each. Because they are so heavy, officials believe more than one person was involved with the thefts.

“We think that they’re cutting them up and melting them down," Martin said. "It would take a lot of energy to melt those down. It’s cast aluminum.”

Martin told WAAY 31 the criminals would only get between $20 and $30 for that.

And now, the historical society is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for taking the markers.

“It’s going to hurt us, but we’ve got to stop the stealing of the markers," Nelson said. "A thousand dollars will not be easy to recoup, but it will be worth it if we can catch the people who are doing this.”

The historical society is actively working to protect current markers, so this doesn’t happen again.

If you have any information about the stolen markers, you’re encouraged to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.