3 dead in severe weather in Calhoun County in central Alabama

The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency says at least three people have died in Thursday's severe weather in the town of Ohatchee.

Ohatchee is about 40 miles south of Boaz.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

From Gov. Kay Ivey: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during Thursday's severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna and meteorologists Rob Elvington and Carson Meredith will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE