3 dead, 3 injured and 1 arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting

Three people are dead and one person is in custody after what police in Rockford, Illinois, described as an active shooter situation ended on Saturday evening.

ABC News affiliate WTVO reports that three people were also injured in the shooting at the Don Carter Lanes shortly before 7 p.m.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said the shooting took place both inside and outside the bowling alley. He added that teenagers were among the victims.

The alleged shooter was not identified.

This is a developing story.