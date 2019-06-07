3 charged in East Limestone High School vandalism

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says three suspects were arrested on Friday for vandalism at East Limestone High School.

An investigator with the sheriff's office, Caleb Durden, says the weekend of May 25-26 at East Limestone High School, school staff found the building, windows, AC units and a band equipment trailer to have been spray painted with obscene material, resulting in more than $1,500 in damages.

Durden says investigators worked with school staff and local businesses to obtain video evidence of the crime, leading to the identification of three suspects. Durden says investigators traced the suspects' movements via security cameras from a graduation party in Southern Madison County up through Madison city and to East Limestone High School.

The sheriff's office says the suspects were even captured at Walmart purchasing masks for the crimes.

According to Durden, 19-year-old Louis Frank Van Pamel was arrested at his home, a juvenile was arrested and 18-year-old Bronson Keith Schrimsher turned himself in at the sheriff’s office.

All three suspects were charged with criminal mischief second-degree for the damages to the school. Van Pamel and Schrimsher were released from the Limestone County Jail on a $1,000 bond each.