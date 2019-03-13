3 charged in Ardmore meth, pot, gun seizure

A joint investigation Wednesday ended with the arrest of three people in Ardmore, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Alec Wade Tyler Acklin, 28, of Ardmore is charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute, illegal possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Kaitlan Hale, 23, of Ardmore is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She is held in the Limestone County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Taylor Lide, 18, of Ardmore is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She is held in the Limestone County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Young said at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday Limestone County sheriff’s narcotics investigators, along with members of the Ardmore Police Department and the Northeast Alabama Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 26000 block of 2nd Street in Ardmore.

Investigators seized about a half-ounce of ice methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a needle loaded with meth, marijuana, and a handgun from the residence, Young said.

The video is courtesy of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.