3 charged after fentanyl, meth, stolen items found in Athens

Three men are in jail after drugs, a stolen gun and cash were found in an Athens home, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said more than 20 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, a stolen firearm and more than $1,700 in cash were found during a Nov. 30 search at a residence in the 18,000 block of East Limestone Road in Athens.

James Goodman Echols is charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $253,500 bond.

Alexander David Reed is charged with receiving stolen property in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the detention center on a $9,500 bond.

Stephen Jacob Shelton is charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the detention center on a $253,500 bond.

During the search, Deputy Dylan Legg recognized items reported as stolen six days earlier, the sheriff’s office said. More charges could be coming.

“This is great work by our Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team. Not only were we able to remove these dangerous drugs from being distributed in our county, but we will also be able to return stolen items to one of our citizens,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a news release.