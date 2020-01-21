3 charged after cocaine, meth, more found in Decatur home

A Decatur man faces multiple charges after law enforcement says cocaine, methamphetamine and more were found in his home.

Timothy Brian Tanner is charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

On Jan. 15, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff's Narcotic Unit, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Enforcement Task-Region F and E executed a search warrant at Tanner’s residence in the 4900 block of Old Moulton Road in Decatur, Swafford said.

Agents entered the home and found Tanner, as well as Travis Lynn Jackson and Jessica Lynn Yarbrough.

During the search, Agents recovered approximately two ounces of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, several pieces of drug paraphernalia, and a firearm, Swafford said.

Jackson and Yarbrough both were charged with loitering in a drug house.

All 3 were taken to the Morgan County Jail.