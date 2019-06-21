3 charged after almost half-pound of meth found in Albertville home

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Three people have been arrested after almost a half-pound of crystal meth was found during a search of an Albertville home.
On Wednesday, agents with the Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit, SBI’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Albertville Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Solitude Avenue in Albertville.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said close to a half-pound of crystal meth was recovered at the time of the search. Due to the amount of drugs this case will be referred to the federal system for further prosecution, Guthrie said.
According to the office:
Shannon Todd Cook, 35, was charged with trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations and tampering with physical evidence. Bond was set at $1 million.
Rodney Harold Cook, 55, was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations. Bond was set at $1,000.
Crystal Brooke Johnson, 35, was charged with possession of contraband substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000.
