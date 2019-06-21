Clear

3 charged after almost half-pound of meth found in Albertville home

Shannon Todd Cook, Rodney Harold Cook, Crystal Brooke Johnson

On Wednesday, agents with the Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit, SBI’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Albertville Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Solitude Avenue in Albertville.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 9:35 AM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:33 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Three people have been arrested after almost a half-pound of crystal meth was found during a search of an Albertville home.

On Wednesday, agents with the Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit, SBI’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Albertville Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Solitude Avenue in Albertville.

Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said close to a half-pound of crystal meth was recovered at the time of the search. Due to the amount of drugs this case will be referred to the federal system for further prosecution, Guthrie said.

According to the office:

Shannon Todd Cook, 35, was charged with trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations and tampering with physical evidence. Bond was set at $1 million.

Rodney Harold Cook, 55, was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations. Bond was set at $1,000.

Crystal Brooke Johnson, 35, was charged with possession of contraband substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events