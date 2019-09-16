3 charged after Morgan County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop finds meth, pot, more

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested three women in Priceville after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

A deputy stopped a car without a tag on Hwy. 67 early Sunday, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page. Sashe Agnew was identified as the driver, with Hillary Jade Thompson and Ava Franklin as passengers.

Agnew told the deputy she could not supply a driver’s license or proof of purchase, the post said.

A search of the vehicle found a black scale with a crystal-like residue consistent with methamphetamine, a second scale, a syringe, several small clear baggies and a crystal-like rock consistent with methamphetamine in the car and Agnew’s purse. The substance field tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed approximately 2.5 grams.

The deputy searched Franklin’s pink makeup bag, which the office said contained a green leafy consistent with marijuana, 5 blunts, a clear glass smoking pipe, three syringes, two cut straws and two small baggies with a crystal-like residue consistent with methamphetamine.

A further search of the vehicle revealed an additional 15.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Agnew, 30, of Danville was charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000.

Franklin, 38, of Hartselle was charged with possession with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,600.

Thompson, 26, of Falkville was charged with possession with intent to distribute. Bond was set at $5,000.