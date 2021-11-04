DeKalb County K-9 finds suspects after resident's relative interrupts break-in

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is giving credit to a tracking K-9 for the location of three suspects in a burglary near Collinsville.

The sheriff’s office said the burglary was interrupted around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The resident had recently been placed in a nursing home, and when their relative stopped by to check on the place, they found three people “in the process of breaking in,” police said.

One of the three suspects was detained when a DeKalb deputy and Collinsville Police Department arrived, but the other two ran into the woods behind the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

That’s when DeKalb County’s K-9, Moses, got involved.

Police said Moses searched the area and found both suspects about 500 yards behind the home. One suspect — identified as 31-year-old Mary Bethune of Gadsden — was found with marijuana and “numerous items of drug paraphernalia,” police said.

Bethune is charged with first-degree criminal trespass, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Lauren Owens, 38, of Piedmont and Dexter Battles, 24, of Oneonta are each charged with one count of first-degree criminal trespass.

“This is a fantastic job by our deputies and our K-9, Moses,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said Thursday. “These subjects could have very well evaded capture and broken into another residence in the area.”

Welden said many of the crimes that occur in DeKalb County are committed by locals, “but when criminals from surrounding areas decide to come to our county to commit crimes, it’s important that they know that we will not only find them but let them stay here in jail.”

All three suspects remained in the jail Thursday. Bail for Battles and Owens has been set at $2,500 each, while Bethune’s is set at $4,500, jail records show.